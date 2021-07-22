Keys locked in to make the best of the second half of the season

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – With a 10-1 win over the West Virginia Black Bears; the Frederick Keys picked up their first win of the second half of the season, which began after the conclusion of the MLB Draft.

Seven players from Frederick were drafted this year, adding to the 39 total players drafted from the first rendition of the MLB Draft League.

For the guys that remain, the second half gives them an opportunity to adjust to the league, especially the newcomers; or to forge a deal for themselves, using the chances they have left to showcase their skills.

“For some of the guys, I know that us as a whole, we’re still looking for opportunities to get free agent deals and things like that.” said Frederick outfielder Tremaine Spears. “Most of us are still here, trying to get picked up, and also still be able to play the game and learn from it as well. There’s a lot of things that go into it as a mentality approach, and all that; so I think we’re all still here trying to learn from it.”

Because a bulk of the roster remains from the start of the season; it’s up to the coaches, and managers to communicate with their guys, reinforcing the lessons of perseverance, and patience.

“Our mentality, what we’re trying to project is that disappointment happens all the time.” said skipper Derrick Mays. “Baseball is about disappointments, but we got to pick ourselves up from there.”