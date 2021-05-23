Keys host Media Day, on the eve of the start of their season

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – On the eve of the start of the inaugural MLB Draft League season; the Frederick Keys hosted their 2021 Media Day; the first chance to speak with new Manager Derrick May, and members of the roster for this season.

The Frederick Keys will open their season on the road, against the Trenton Thunder; but because of complications for the Thunder, they will host the Frederick Keys at Citizen’s Bank Park, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. First pitch is at 1:00pm.

The Frederick Keys’ Opening Day Roster

“Obviously I just want the best for them, I meant want them to play as well as they can, in order to get to the next level.” said Derrick May when asked about how he plans on juggling players’ success, versus team success, “I hope that with me managing, and building those relationships, they understand that we’re here to help, and help them get to the big leagues.”

As part of the MLB Draft League, each team will have rosters primarily comprised of college level athletes; who are playing for their teams, for a chance to get looks from all MLB teams, ahead of the MLB Draft.

“Baseball is kind of an odd sport, where its a very individualized team game. You know if everyone performs their own job the way they’re supposed to, the team is going to win. And I think if the team wins, every one wins.” said Eddie McCabe, an infielder for the Keys who played for Georgetown University.

“Not even once in a lifetime, a lot of people don’t get these opportunities.” said Anthony Herron Jr., when asked about what this opportunity means for him to play in the MLB Draft League. “And especially just like – coming up everyone had their own different environment growing up. But just being where I’ve come from, a lot of people don’t reach this opportunity. So just looking to cherish this – make the most of it.”