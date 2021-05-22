Keys Fest serves a sneak peek for the community, ahead of the Frederick Keys’ season

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – On Saturday morning, fans of the Frederick Keys got their first taste of what to expect this season, as the organization hosted their 2021 Keys Fest.

Keys Fest serves as a fan event, the Saturday prior to the start of their season, as a way for the fans to enjoy almost all of their home amenities; without the perk of a ballgame added onto the day.

“We found out a little over a week ago, that we would be able to have full capacity this year.” said General Manager, Andrew Klein, “And so- I mean that’s what we were hoping for at some point. but we didn’t expect it to be so quick, but that’s great. That means all of our fans can make it out. So we’re so excited to be able to greet everyone, and bring everyone back.”

Bringing everyone back, meant also reincorporating staff members for the Frederick Keys, who haven’t been able to share memories with members of the community; for almost two years.

“We missed it so much last year, and usually I’m an usher, I work down there.”, said Joanie; who has worked as an usher for guests for the Frederick Keys, along with her husband for quite some time. “They needed some help today. so, I’ll help wherever I’m needed. The comradery of everybody that works here, is really wonderful.”

It wasn’t just the staff who were happy to be back obviously, fans came in droves to enjoy the warm Saturday afternoon; filled with food, drinks, and fun, family-friendly activites.

“How’s it feel to be back at the field? it’s exciting, it was good for the kids to come out and enjoy themselves, they couldn’t wait for this moment. they came here two years ago, and they couldn’t wait to get here.”, said the Weedon family

“Really happy, definitely excited for this year, back to being normal.”, said the Perry family.

The Frederick Keys will open their season on the road, on May 24th; but on May 26th, the team will open at home, for a 6:30pm first pitch time, against the West Virginia Power.