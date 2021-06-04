Keys fall to Mahoning Valley despite 7th inning comeback

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – The Frederick Keys fell Friday night to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 7-6 to remain without a win this season.

The Keys trailed the Scrappers 7-1 headed into the 7th inning but would score four runs in that inning to only trail by two heading into the 8th.

Frederick had a chance in the 7th inning to take the lead with bases loaded and two outs, but the Scrappers would make the out on a high fly ball to center field from Keys’ right fielder, Max Ryerson.

Nieves Santana would single for the Keys in the 8th, bringing in Kordell Brown to make it 7-6 and that would be the final score.