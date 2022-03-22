COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) — Kevin Willard is officially introduced as the new head coach of the Maryland men’s basketball program. He becomes the 10th head coach in program history.

Willard recently coached Seton Hall to its fifth NCAA Tournament appearance in the last six events that were played. Willard served as the head coach at Seton Hall from 2010-22 where he helped the Pirates to the 2020 Big East Regular Season Championship and the 2016 Big East Tournament Championship.

“Growing up and coaching in the region, I have always admired the Maryland basketball program and being named the new head coach of one of the biggest brands in college basketball is a tremendous honor,” said Willard in a press release. “Having coached against Maryland several times and at XFINITY Center, I know how Terp fans feel about their team and understand their expectations. Skill development and a dedication to academic success will be cornerstones of our program and I can promise Terp Nation we will work to make them proud of this basketball team as we build winners on the court and in the classroom.”

In the last nine seasons, his teams have posted .500 or better records. He has a 225-161 overall record at Seton Hall in 12 seasons, second all-time in victories (225) in Seton Hall basketball history and has the most wins in conference play in program history (110).