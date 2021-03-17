Katie Benzan, & Ashley Owusu earn All-American honors

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Senior guard Katie Benzan, and sophomore Ashley Owusu were both awarded All-American honors by the Associated Press on Wednesday.

Owusu received a Third-Team nod as an All-American, and Katie earned an Honorable mention. Benzan is currently leading the nation’s top three-point shooting offense (40.7 percent), by shooting at a 50.6 percent clip from the perimeter this season. Ashley is leading the nation’s top offense in points per game, with 18.6, and assists, with 5.8.

“”We play great as that ‘one-two punch’ almost.” said senior guard Katie Benzan, in an interview with WDVM’s Allif Karim. “Where either one of us can play the point guard and almost relieve the pressure of the other one, so they can go take the ball and score.”

Owusu was just named as Co-Outstanding Player for the Big Ten Tournament, sharing the honors with sophomore Diamond Miller; while also earning unanimous All-Big Ten First Team honors, following the end of the regular season.

Benzan earned All-Big Ten Second Team honors, and is averaging 13.3 points per game.

“Called my mom, and we literally were just silent.” said Katie, when asked about her reaction to the award. “We were like ‘uh- uh’, cause we just didn’t know what to say. And, after – just after this crazy season, I’m blessed to have this award, and play with such great teammates, to play for such great coaches. And I’m just so thankful, and fortunate to be in this position. But, at the end of the day, we’re here in San Antonio, and we want to focus on San Antonio, and winning every single game.”

No. 2 seeded Maryland will play their first game of the NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 22nd, against Mount St. Mary’s in the first round.