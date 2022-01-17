“Just a matter of finishing the performance.” Maryland prepare for tough road battle against Michigan

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Despite holding a 10+ point lead in the first half against Rutgers, Maryland dropped another Big Ten conference game this Saturday, losing 70-59.

This loss puts the Terps near the bottom of the Big Ten conference, with a 1-5 record, as they prepare for a trip to Ann Arbor on Tuesday against Michigan (7-7, 1-3 in conference).

“Every game that we’ve played in, we’ve put ourselves in a situation where we know we can compete with our opponents.” said interim head coach Danny Manning, “And now its just a matter of finishing the performance if you will. Right now we just have to find a way to continue to take steps and get better and put it all together.”

Putting it all together will potentially be easier for the Terps this Tuesday, as Michigan star center, and DeMatha Catholic alum, Hunter Dickinson is a game-time decision for the Wolverines, as he recovers from contracting COVID-19.

It hasn’t been easy for the Wolverines recently either, as they’ve lost their last three games, not including two that were postponed because of COVID-19. They are looking for their first win since December 18.

“We gameplan like they’re gonna have everybody on their roster, and a couple more guys we don’t know they have.” said Manning, “We’re expecting all their guys to be available, and if they’re not, then we go from there.”

Maryland will tip off against the Wolverines at 7pm.