Juan Soto has COVID-19 and won’t play in Washington Nationals Opening Day

Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto waits for a pitch during an exhibition baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, July 20, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Juan Soto tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be participating in the Washington Nationals Opening Day Thursday, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The Washington Nationals are playing against the New York Yankees Thursday in the start of the Major League Baseball season.

The Nationals celebrated last year for winning the 2019 World Series Championship. WDVM’s Sports Director Allif Karim is at the stadium providing live coverage all day.

