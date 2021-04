DAMASCUS, Md. (WDVM) – Damascus high school football defeated Northwest 14-10 on Friday for the first win of the Josh Klotz era.

“Really these two months that we have been around the guys we had to install everything from day one so just to watch their growth over these two months,” Klotz told WDVM after the game. “Really just last three weeks when we been allowed contact it been so much fun and rewarding to see.”