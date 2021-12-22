Jonathan Allen, Brandon Scherff named to 2022 Pro Bowl

Washington guard Brandon Scherff, left, and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) arrive for practice at the team’s NFL football training facility, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, and Guard Brandon Scherff will represent the Washington Football Team in the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Allen, 26, earns his first Pro Bowl nod as Washington’s team leader in sacks (8.5), tackles for a loss (10) and quarterback hits (26). He is the first Washington defensive tackle to be named to the Pro Bowl since Dave Butz in 1983. Allen is also the first ever defensive tackle in Washington franchise history to be named a starter in the Pro Bowl.

Thank you for all the support and love from Washington nation! Blessed to be heading to my first Pro Bowl. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) December 23, 2021

Scherff, who turns 30 on Sunday, receives his fifth career Pro Bowl selection despite missing four games earlier this season with a sprained MCL and landing on the COVID/reserve list last weekend. Scherff joins Trent Williams, Chris Samuels, and Len Hauss as the only Washington offensive linemen to be selected to the Pro Bowl five-plus times.

The following Washington players were named Pro Bowl alternates for the NFC:

Punter Tress Way — Second Alternate

Long snapper Camaron Cheeseman — Third Alternate

Running back Antonio Gibson — Fourth Alternate

Kick return DeAndre Carter — Fourth Alternate

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin — Fifth Alternate

The Pro Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 6, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.