Jonathan Allen, Brandon Scherff named to 2022 Pro Bowl

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, and Guard Brandon Scherff will represent the Washington Football Team in the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Allen, 26, earns his first Pro Bowl nod as Washington’s team leader in sacks (8.5), tackles for a loss (10) and quarterback hits (26). He is the first Washington defensive tackle to be named to the Pro Bowl since Dave Butz in 1983. Allen is also the first ever defensive tackle in Washington franchise history to be named a starter in the Pro Bowl.
Scherff, who turns 30 on Sunday, receives his fifth career Pro Bowl selection despite missing four games earlier this season with a sprained MCL and landing on the COVID/reserve list last weekend. Scherff joins Trent Williams, Chris Samuels, and Len Hauss as the only Washington offensive linemen to be selected to the Pro Bowl five-plus times.
The following Washington players were named Pro Bowl alternates for the NFC:
- Punter Tress Way — Second Alternate
- Long snapper Camaron Cheeseman — Third Alternate
- Running back Antonio Gibson — Fourth Alternate
- Kick return DeAndre Carter — Fourth Alternate
- Wide receiver Terry McLaurin — Fifth Alternate
The Pro Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 6, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.