Jonathan Allen agrees to a new, four-year deal with Washington

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) in action during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – With a few hours left before players report to Richmond, Virginia, for training camp, Washington’s Jonathan Allen has reached a new four-year deal with the team.

The defensive tackle was a first-round selection in the 2017 draft, and has grown into a top defensive talent in the league. His new deal is worth $72 million dollars, including a $30 million signing bonus, according to his agent.

The 26-year old lineman is the first Washington player drafted in the first round to reach a second contract agreement with the franchise; since Ryan Kerrigan. Kerrigan was the first overall pick in 2011.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

12SportsZone Twitter