John Harbaugh says Lamar Jackson ‘Has a Chance’ to Play Sunday Against Rams

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WDVM) – Ravens quarterback, Lamar Jackson, who has been sidelined the past two games due to an ankle injury suffered back in week 14 against the Cleveland Browns, returned to practice on Wednesday with a noticeable limp, and then didn’t practice Thursday or Friday.

A look at Lamar Jackson trying to push through a right ankle injury on Wednesday, when he returned to the field for the first time in 17 days pic.twitter.com/Z8NCjrOnVh — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 29, 2021

Still, Ravens head coach, John Harbaugh, believes that Jackson “has a chance” to play this Sunday in what is essentially a must win game for the Ravens against the Rams.

"I think Lamar has a chance to play on Sunday, we'll have to see." pic.twitter.com/UP5mMh9Gbg — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 31, 2021

Ravens back up quarterback, Tyler Huntley, started Week 15, before he too was sidelined after being put on the Reserve/COVID-19, propelling the Ravens to sign 35-year-old, Josh Johnson, who started Week 16.

Huntley has since been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19.

The Baltimore Ravens (8-7) will take on the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium at 1:00 p.m.