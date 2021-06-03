JMU softball upsets No. 1 seed Oklahoma in College World Series

The James Madison University softball team won its first college world series game in program history on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) – The James Madison softball team made history Thursday, defeating No. 1 overall seed Oklahoma in the first game of the 2021 College Softball World Series, 4-3 in eight innings.

The victory was the Dukes’ first CWS win in program.

James Madison Senior outfielder Kate Gordon hit a solo home run in the top of the eighth inning to go ahead 4-3. James Madison Senior pitcher Odicci Alexander pitched a complete game, giving up six hits, three earned runs, striking out nine and walking two in eight full innings. James Madison Redshirt junior Sara Jubas hit a three-run homer in the third inning to give the Dukes a 3-0 lead, which the Sooners later tied.

The softball College World Series is an eight team double elimination tournament. James Madison will face No. 5 seed Oklahoma State tomorrow.