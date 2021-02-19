JMU Football to open unique spring season Saturday

James Madison football head coach Curt Cignetti walks across the field during a practice ahead of the 2021 spring season. (Photo courtesy: TJ Eck/WHSV)

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WDVM) – As one college football season ends, another begins. As FCS teams return to action, James Madison University football will kick its season off at Noon on Saturday, hosting Morehead State at Bridgeforth Stadium.

“Our kids will be really excited to play. I’m excited for them,” James Madison football head coach Curt Cignetti said. “We haven’t had as many practices and opportunities. So we’re a little bit under practiced. But I think we’ll be ok.”

The Dukes are a national powerhouse. They’ve won three of the last four Colonial Athletic Association titles and have played in the FCS championship game three of the last four seasons, winning it all in 2016.

It will be a unique experience playing in the Spring, but JMU is embracing it.

“The opportunity to play in the spring is actually a great thing,” redshirt senior running back Jawon Hamilton said. “Being that it hasn’t been done before and there’s going to be a lot of eyes on us so we can show the world something and you know show how great JMU football is.”