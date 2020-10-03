Jefferson looked strong in first half but couldn’t hold on; Cougars fall to Frankfort

SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W. Va. (WDVM) – The Jefferson Cougars were looking to get back in the win column Friday night against undefeated Frankfort.

This was the Cougars first game back after taking last week off to rest, and to allow some injured players to get back on their feet.

The Cougars controlled the first half of the game heading into the locker room with a 7-0 lead thanks to a Spencer Powell touchdown in the final minute.

Jefferson didn’t waste anytime coming back out in the third quarter either. Sammy Roberts threw a 46 yard pass to a wide open Jon Gidney in the midfield who ran it the rest of the way for the score, putting Jefferson on top 13-0 after the extra point was blocked.

The Falcons would get on the board soon after with Colton McTaggart punching one in from the two yard line to then trail 13-7 with 5:24 left to play in the third quarter.

Frankfort would yet again find themselves back at the two yard line with 19 seconds left to play in the quarter, and they would take the lead off of a Jansen Moreland score to make it 14-13.

Opening fourth quarter drive would come to end for Jefferson when Roberts was picked off by Peyton Clark who returned it 50 yards for the touchdown to extend Frankfort’s lead to 21-13 with 10:37 left to play.

Later in the fourth, Jefferson would turn it over on downs and Cole Hiett would put another score on the board for the Falcons with a 6 yard run.

The Cougars would get one back though. With 40 seconds remaining, Roberts would hit Caysen Lanza on a five yard touchdown pass. Jefferson would not complete their two-point attempt and that would be the game with the final score.

Frankfort 28, Jefferson 19