Jefferson High School introduce new turf field

Student-athletes of Jefferson High School join Principal Mary Beth Group, in the ribbon cutting ceremony for the school’s new turf field.

SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W. Va. (WDVM) – On Friday afternoon at Jefferson High School, administrators, and faculty joined student athletes for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, to mark the first official day of a new turf field at Cougar Stadium.

“This is a day we’ve looked forward to for a long time,” Jefferson High School Principal Mary Beth Group said in a press release. “This is a great day for our student-athletes and musicians, our fans, and our alumni.”

The turf was approved by Jefferson County voters last November, and cost a total of $950,851, as part of the $43,732,971 Bond. The process to bring a turf field to Jefferson High School began in 2010, when parents, and athletics boosters formed an athletic complex committee.

“To fast forward, and have the community come together and vote to pay for this.” said Board of Education member Laurie Ogden. “It’s an amazing dream. Definitely brought tears to my eyes. I love seeing this field and I am so happy for the kids.”

“This is an exciting day, being able to get a turf field, and the way this field looks is amazing.” said Head Football Coach, Craig Hunter. “Getting to be the first ones on it tonight [August 27th] is a blessing, and we just hope we can do it justice tonight.”

The Jefferson Cougars football team were the first school team to use the turf field, bringing fans an exciting show with a 55-23 win over Millbrook.