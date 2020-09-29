Jefferson Golf wins EPAC Class AAA Region title; advances to states

CHARLES TOWN, W. Va. (WDVM) – The Jefferson Cougars took home the Class AAA Region title at Locust Hill Golf Course on Monday, advancing to the state tournament.

Cougars fourth year coach, Brent Freeburg, has taken individuals to the state tournament, but has never taken his team.

“This will be our first team that I’ve taken to states, and this is the first regional championship Jefferson has had in a couple of decades, so this is pretty exciting for us as a school,” said Freeburg.

Throughout the regular season, Jefferson, Martinsburg, and Washington, have all been super close in scores, each team trading victories at the different invitationals, so those three teams were the favorites heading into Monday. But the thing about the regional tournament is that it doesn’t matter who has played well throughout the season, or even in the conference tournament, it’s the best scores of the day that advance.

Group 1, typically made up of each team’s top golfers, were super close all day – each only separated by a stroke. Ethan Hardy from Washington finished with the lowest score from that group shooting an 86. Also in that group was Martinsburg’s, James Dailey, and Spring Mills’, Angelina Duriez, who tied, both shooting an 87. Jefferson’s, Trey Barlow, rounded out that group shooting an 88.

Hardy’s 86 held as the top score until Jefferson’s, Andrew Sudduth, came in with an 83 earning him the individual region title.

“I didn’t really know that was going to happen,” said Sudduth. “I thought I was just going to be middle of the pack, so to know that I got the dub it pretty crazy.”

Only two teams and two individuals from the non-qualifying teams advance from regionals.

“We talk to the guys out there – we ask how everybody’s doing and Kyle [Hibberd] and Ashton [Klein] didn’t do their best. They were telling me that, so I was a little worried that the team wasn’t going to make it.”

Jefferson advanced to states with a team score of 266, and just making it in second was Washington with a team total of 272, finishing one stroke ahead of Martinsburg who finished with a team total of 273.

“You always want to go as a team,” explained Sudduth. “Going as an individual would have been great, but taking the team…that’s what you want to do so I feel really great that we all get to go.”

Dailey and Duriez are the two individuals that advanced to the state tournament.

The State tournament will be played next week at Wheeling’s Oglebay Park.

FULL RESULTS:

Jefferson (266): Trey Barlow (88), Kyle Hibberd (95), Andrew Sudduth (83), Ashton Klein (105)

Washington (272): Ethan Hardy (86), Jackson Snyder (92), Rhett Snyder (94), Cael Nick (95)

Martinsburg (273): James Dailey (87), Drew Grove (93), Bryson Lewis (95), Matthew Asanovick (93)

Musselman (303): Casey Griffith (95), Liam Evans (107), Allison Burdette (101), Kendall Shepherd (116)

Spring Mills (310): Angelina Duriez (87), Dru Singer (132), Tyler Cover (100), Quincy Rea (123)

Hedgesville (355): Kyle West (109), Ashton Dunham (125), Kaitlyn Hadley (121), Ashlyn Ruest (135)