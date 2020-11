COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) - Maryland football has looked liked two different teams in its first two games. The Terps lost at Northwestern 43-3 in week one and edged out Minnesota 45-44 at home in week two. This week, they'll face an 0-2 Penn State team that could be better than its record shows.

Ahead of the matchup in Happy Valley, Maryland head coach Mike Locksley is preaching consistency.