Jefferson football back on the gridiron this week; will play Frankfort

SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W. Va. (WDVM) – The Jefferson Cougars will be back on the gridiron this week after taking last week off.

“We took the week off last week. We were a little banged up, so we wanted to get healthy,” explained Jefferson’s head coach, Craig Hunter. “We could have played some games – had opportunities to play games – we just chose to get our kids healthy and try to be ready to play the next game.”

The last time out, the cougars suffered a 52-28 loss to Spring Mills, and this week they will face Frankfort, the team that handed the Cardinals their first and only loss of the season so far.

“I feel like we’re going to compete well,” said Cougars quarterback, Sammy Roberts. “I mean, they did beat Spring Mills – we lost to Spring Mills, but I trust my guys more than anything.”

Frankfort, however, is not a team that the Cougars are used to seeing in a normal season.

“I haven’t seen Frankfort in a long time,” said Hunter.

The undefeated Falcons have averaged 33.5 points through four games, and have held their opponent to just 11.5 points per game, but with the Cougars back to full strength, they know what they have to do Friday night.

“They have a good running game. They are going to try and shorten up the clock against us by running the ball, holding the ball,” said Hunter. “We got to be able to stop their running game and then when we get opportunities, take advantage of our opportunities on offense.”