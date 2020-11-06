Jefferson Cougar’s soccer teams depart for state tournament in Beckley

SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W. Va. (WDVM) – Despite how the 2020-2021 regular season ended for the Jefferson Cougars; both the girls and boys soccer teams have made it all the way to Beckley, after facing stiff competition all the way through sectionals.

For the girl’s team, they play the undefeated Parkersburg South on Friday in the first semifinal of the Class AAA girls tournament. That tournament’s start time will be affected, because of the circuit court ruling in Berkeley County.

For Head Coach Heather Andrew, this will be her first time making it to the state tournament, since she joined the coaching staff during back in 2011. And she, along with her team, made it back to this stage in dramatic fashion; with securing a sectional title in thrilling fashion over Washington, beating them 3-2.

For the boys Head Coach, Tanner Robison, his first year with the team culminated in a state tournament run; with a team comprised of 10 seniors. This Cougars’ team finished with a 10-1-2 record, and took the regional title, despite not playing anyone for the title because of Berkeley County’s orange status.

Their challenge gets even tougher knowing they have to play the undefeated George Washington Patriots, who come into this game with a 9-0 record, and as reigning AAA soccer champions.