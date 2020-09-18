Jefferson Cougars prepare for Spring Mill’s offensive versatility

SHENANDOAH JUNCTON, W. Va. (WDVM) – Following a win against Greenbrier East last week, the Jefferson Cougars are preparing for another road battle; this time against the Spring Mills Cardinals.

A major part of their gameplan will be to work around Spring Mills’ senior quarterback, Keon Padmore-Johnson.

Jefferson’s junior quarterback, Sammy Roberts, says “Obviously a very good quarterback, I mean lot of respect for him. He’s doing great things, especially coming off an A-C-L injury. I feel like they (Jefferson) gotta take really good angles to him, he’s gonna run, he’s gonna throw it on the run, he’s gonna do great things. So lot of respect for him.”

In terms of preparing for the season, the Cougars haven’t had the easiest route. They’ve already had to change opponents this season, because of COVID-19 concerns; and of course without any scrimmages, it’s been tough to prepare or correct on mistakes that they haven’t had time with. Head Coach Craig Hunter says, “Not having a scrimmage, not being able to evaluate your players through a scrimmage process – I think really hurt us in some aspects during the Musselman game. There were some things we needed to solve then that if we had seen during the scrimmage we probably could have corrected earlier, but I think the team is getting each week and hopefully we’ll continue getting better this week and we’ll get another win.”