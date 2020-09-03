Jefferson Cougars prepare for Musselman

SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W. Va.

The Jefferson Cougars had a little change in the plans, or opponents rather, for week 1 of the West Virginia high school football season.

The Cougars will now be taking on Musselman instead of George Washington due to the updated color-coded West Virginia state metrics map that puts the Patriots in the Orange, meaning that the team can’t play games.

Jefferson head coach, Craig Hunter, said that it was difficult trying to scramble to find film since neither the Cougars nor the Applemen played a scrimmage this year in the preseason, but he said that his guys are just excited to be playing a game this Friday.