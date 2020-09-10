Jefferson Cougars hosts golf invitational, places 2nd

CHARLES TOWN, W. Va. (WDVM) –

The Jefferson Cougars hosted the Jefferson invitational today at Locust Hill Golf Course.

Martinsburg, Hedgesville, Musselman, and Washington all competing in today’s event which marks about the midpoint through the regular season.

Invitational play is crucial right now especially for Jefferson, Washington and the defending regional champion, Martinsburg, who are all vying for a chance at states, which only two teams will qualify for.

Washington placed first today as a team, Jefferson took second.

Washington’s Ethan Hardy had the best score of the day with a 78. James Dailey from Martinsburg had the second best individual score, shooting an 80.

FULL RESULTS:

1st – Washington (344) – Ethan hardy (78), Jackson Snyder (90), Rhett Snyder (92), Cael Nick (84), Mason Emery (98), Jason Falso (95)

2nd – Jefferson (348) – Trey Barlow (81), Andrew Sudduth (88), Kyle Hibberd (94), Will Turner (89), Colin Walker (102), Ashton Klein (90).

3rd – Martinsburg (356) – James Dailey (80), Matthew Asanovick (91), Bryson Lewis (97), Drew Grove (88), Alix Lewis (116), Jack Reisonweber (123).

4th – Musselman (406) – Liam Evans (102), Casey Griffith (97), Allison Burdette (103), Daniel Mullan (111), Camden Madenspacher (104), Kendall Shepherd (104).

5th – Hedgesville (437) – Kyle West (90), Ashton Dunham (114), Kaitlyn Hadley (122), Thomas Budka (128), Ashlyn Ruest (120), Hayden Kimball (113).