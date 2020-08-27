Jefferson Cougars Football Preview

SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W. Va.

The Jefferson Cougars have one simple goal this season. To continue to build and grow from their 3-7 record of last season.

This will also be the first time in a while that the Cougars will play a full West Virginia schedule which presents the challenge of unfamiliarity with some teams.

“It just makes it difficult with teams that you have never played before,” said Jefferson head coach, Craig Hunter, explaining that with the unfamiliarity and their scrimmage being scrapped, it makes it hard to get film on some of these teams.

“Just makes it more difficult but more exciting to get to the grind and figure out what they’re going to do and work on it to get a victory.

Junior quarterback, Sammy Roberts and Senior defensive tackle, Drake Sims spoke to the comradery this team has with each other.

“A lot of us come from Wildwood [middle school] and we’ve been with each other for four years plus already,” said Sims.”

“I feel like we’ve been working together and we have a lot of faith in each other, which I don’t feel we’ve had in the past,” said Roberts. “The whole team has been meshing really good.”

The Cougars will open up their season against George Washington on Friday, September 4th.