Jefferson Cougars football on the cusp of history

SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W. Va. (WDVM) – This Friday night, the Jefferson Cougars will have a chance to start their season 4-0, something they haven’t done since the 2015 season.

With their win last week over the Musselman Appleman, the confidence levels on this team, and with their community around them, are at an all-time high.

“I’d say everybody is very excited about it.: said senior Sammy Roberts. “Winning the first three games at Jefferson hasn’t happened in a long time, so – just being around the community, everybody is happy about it. You get people saying you guys are doing great, it feels awesome.”

“So far this year, I’ve already had as many wins as I’ve had my whole high school career, so it just gives me and a lot of other people a lot of confidence.” said senior Caysen Lanza. “It gives the school confidence in us, which we haven’t had in a while. And people actually look forward to coming to our games.”

To give perspective, the seniors on this Cougars’ squad were in middle school the last time the program enjoyed a winning record.

And despite all the challenges, and adversity that has come with their journey so far; Head Coach Craig Hunter reminds his players of that journey to keep them humble for the season ahead.

“I mean just really feels good, to have this come down, be 3-0.” said Head Coach Craig Hunter. “I told the kids last week, at the end of the last game. Stay humble, and hungry. And that is the key for this week, stay humble and hungry.”

The Cougars will host the Spring Mills Cardinals this Friday at home, for a 7pm kickoff.