SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W. Va. (WDVM) – Heading into halftime, the Jefferson Cougars trailed in their game against the Millbrook Pioneers, 10-7.

In the third quarter, with a chance to extend their lead; Sammy Roberts hands it off to Evan Tewell; rams it up through the goal line inside 20 yards, to give the Cougars a 14-10 lead.

That sparked a major comeback for the Cougars, who walked out of their first home game, on their new turf field with a 55-23 win.