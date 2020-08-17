Jason Wright named new president of The Washington Football Team

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: The Washington Football Team

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Washington Football Team has named Jason Wright as team president.

Wright, a former NFL running back who played for the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, and Arizona Cardinals, is now the youngest team president in the league at 38 years old.

“It’s a culture transformation first, to make sure that we have an organization that people want to be apart of and that its self will start to expand the value of the franchise and make the good things happen,” Wright said in a statement.

Wright will be in charge of leading the team’s business divisions, operations, finance, sales, and marketing. This historic hire will make Wright the first black president of an NFL team.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Brie Jackson

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories