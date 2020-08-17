Jason Wright named new president of The Washington Football Team

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Washington Football Team has named Jason Wright as team president.
Wright, a former NFL running back who played for the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, and Arizona Cardinals, is now the youngest team president in the league at 38 years old.
“It’s a culture transformation first, to make sure that we have an organization that people want to be apart of and that its self will start to expand the value of the franchise and make the good things happen,” Wright said in a statement.
Wright will be in charge of leading the team’s business divisions, operations, finance, sales, and marketing. This historic hire will make Wright the first black president of an NFL team.
