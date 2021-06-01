Jared Scheinberg overcomes meniscus, ACL tear, to return to field for Richard Montgomery boys lax six months later

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – Every time Jared Scheinberg puts on his lacrosse gear, he’s grateful to play the sport he loves. The Richard Montgomery senior is extra grateful to be playing his senior season.

“I was pretty nervous in the beginning,” Scheinberg said of his first game back. “Then when I stepped on the field for the first time, it was kind of like riding a bike.”

The first time he took the field this year, Scheinberg scored, in the second half of an 18-5 Rockets win over Rockville.

“When I scored I kind of threw my hands up and I was just like, thank you, finally, I’m on the board,” Scheinberg told WDVM.

While Scheinberg made the goal look easy, his path to get to that goal wasn’t – it included six months of rehabbing from a major injury. During a club lacrosse game in late 2020, Scheinberg tore his ACL and his meniscus. In November, he underwent reconstruction surgery on his knee.

“The first two months were pretty rough for me,” Scheinberg said. “I definitely did not think that I could have made it.”

The team is excited to have Scheinberg back in the lineup.

“Him stepping back on the field obviously was one thing, but to see him put one in the back of the net,” Richard Montgomery boys lacrosse head coach Steve Puhl said. “Gave him a big hug on the sideline and told him how proud of him I was. It was a great moment for everybody.”

Defying the odds to return, Scheinberg is ready to make a playoff run.

“It’s pretty special to be able to play in a state tournament so I’m really excited,” Scheinberg said. I mean we’ll take it day by day, but we’re going to see how far we can take it.”