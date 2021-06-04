James Madison stun #5 Oklahoma State, 2-1; make NCAA history

Oklahoma State’s Scotland David, right, is tagged out at home plate by James Madison pitcher Odicci Alexander, left, in the seventh inning of a Women’s College World Series softball game, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. (WDVM) – With runners on second, and third; Oklahoma State’s Chelsea Alexander attempts to bunt the ball, giving Scotland David the room to race home for what would be the game-tying score.

James Madison’s Odicci Alexander collects the ball, and forgoing the toss to the catchers; dives to tag out David before she touches home plate, setting up for a dramatic finish in the Dukes’ 2-1 win over the Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

This win would make James Madison the first unseeded team in NCAA College Softball World Series history, to go 2-0 to start their run.

“It was a tough situation, runners on second and third.” said Odicci Alexander in a postgame press conference. “I kind of knew they were going to do something like that, so just – you know being focused, and – I mean I kind of saw her in my peripheral, and I really didn’t have time to flip it to Lauren, so I just went for it.”

“Oh my gosh, if that is not Top 10 Sportscenter, I don’t know what is” said Loren LaPorte when describing Odicci’s play. “Cause that is probably the best play I’ve ever seen in a career, by a pitcher, in that situation, with that much pressure.”

The Dukes will have a day off on Saturday, and will play on Sunday for a shot at the WCWS Championship Series. Their opponent has yet to be decided.