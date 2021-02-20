James Madison high school girls basketball team wins Class 6 state title

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) – Last season, the James Madison high school girls basketball team was named the Class 6 co-state champions, when the state title game was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Almost a year later, Madison defeated Osbourn Park in this year’s Class 6 state title game Saturday night, 54-48.

“We’ve been dreaming of this moment over the past year,” senior guard Amalia Makrigiorgos said. “Getting cheated last year, not getting to finish our season. So we knew what it took to come and have this moment.”

Makrigiorgis is the lone senior on the team, and the game was special to her.

“We love our senior Amalia, she’s amazing,” junior guard and forward Grace Arnolie said. “So it really just means so much to us that we were able to get back to this point and prove ourselves again.”

The win not only makes Madison this year’s state champions, but they are now back-to-back champions.

Kirsten Stone: “I will say it is nice not to be a co-champion,” James Madison head coach Kirsten Stone said. “And I feel great for this set of girls. They work really hard together. And there’s no jealousy. No anything.”