Jalen Smith selected 10th overall by the Phoenix Suns

Maryland’s Jalen Smith (25) shoots in front of Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu (25) and Alihan Demir (30) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Minneapolis. Maryland won 74-73. (AP Photo/Hannah Foslien)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Maryland Terrapin All-american forward Jalen Smith was selected 10th overall by the Phoenix Suns during the NBA Draft on Wednesday night . The Baltimore native spent two seasons with the Terrapins, finishing his time with the Terps as a conference champion.

In his sophomore season, Jalen averaged a double-double, scoring 15.5 points (16.8 in conference play), 10.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks. Smith is Maryland’s highest selection, and first pick in the lottery, since 2013, when Alex Len was taken with the fifth overall pick by the Suns.

“I couldn’t be happier for Jalen and his family tonight,” said head coach Mark Turgeon in a statement from the team. “Jalen entered our program with a plan and put in the work to turn his dream into a reality. To be selected in the top-10 makes it that much more special. I have no doubt Jalen is destined for great things and can’t wait to see what’s in store for the future.”