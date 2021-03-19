Jackson III, Samuel ready to make impact for Washington

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — The Washington Football Team has had a busy free agency.

Veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick might bring the biggest noise to Washington, but the team has made some big moves at other key positions.

Washington acquired CB William Jackson III from the Cincinnati Bengals and WR Curtis Samuel from the Carolina Panthers. Both Jackson III and Samuel are ready to make an impact in Washington.

“I’m going to come in and give the defense swagger and let them know that I’m here to play for them and get some wins,” said Jackson III.

“My goal is to bring the extra spark to this offense,” said Samuel. “I like to be dynamic. I like to make plays with the ball in my hands. Just being alongside Terry [McLaurin] and a lot of those other guys, I feel like this is the perfect situation for me.”