Jack Surdez kicks off his season with a no-hitter

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – On Monday, for the season opener for the Frederick Cadets; senior Jack Surdez showed out with an incredible pitching performance, tossing a no-hitter en-route to a 2-0 win over the Catoctin Cougars.

Jack would strike out eight, and walk four in the process, with his teammates, and coaches behind his back.

“I knew they had Scottie warming up in the bullpen, and I didn’t want to come out, so they were just telling me to trust myself, trust my stuff, and I was just trying to throw strikes at that point.” said Jack, when asked what he did when dealing with those four walks.

He said there wasn’t really a feeling of nervousness for him, as his main focus was just to throw strikes, and finish out the game to the best of his ability. Even before the game, Jack couldn’t tell that he would have a performance like this.

“Honestly I felt pretty normal. I didn’t think anything was going on, before the game I was trying to get hyped and everything, and it turns out it worked out pretty well, so I’ll be doing the exact same thing everyday now.” said Jack.

Head Coach Phil Rhodes confirmed that Jack will be cleared to pitch, this Saturday.