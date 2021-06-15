J.K. Dobbins playing with chip on shoulder after PFF ranking; more from day 1 of Ravens minicamp

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WDVM) – The Baltimore Ravens held day one of their two-day mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

Nine players did not participate Tuesday due to either illness, injury or an undisclosed reason: Jordan Richards, Aaron Adeoye, Derek Wolfe (illness), Ronnie Stanley (ankle), Nick Boyle (knee), Patrick Ricard (hip), Iman Marshall (knee), Jake Breeland (knee), Ja’Wuan James (Achilles).

The team practiced for over two hours. Here’s some observations from Ravens media:

Biggest observation for me from Ravens mandatory mini-camp is that 1st round WR Rashod Bateman is explosive. The trio of Hollywood Brown, Rashod Bateman, and Sammy Watkins looks intriguing. It will takes some of the defensive attention off Mark Andrews which is huge. — Gerry Sandusky (@GerrySandusky) June 15, 2021

Story of today's practices for Ravens was interceptions. Marcus Peters, Anthony Averett, Chris Westry and Brandon Stephens all picked balls off. Uneven day for Lamar Jackson and the rest of the quarterbacks. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) June 15, 2021

Following practice, multiple players that included DE Calais Campbell, RB J.K. Dobbins and DT Brandon Williams all took question from the media, as did Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

Dobbins -who is entering his second year with Baltimore and lead all running backs last season in yards per rushing attempts (6.0) and ranked third in the NFL behind only Kyler Murray and his own quarterback, Lamar Jackson – expressed that he is playing with a chip on his shoulder after PFF (Pro Football Focus) ranked him 26th among running backs entering the 2021 season.

“I don’t think I’m 26th.” said Dobbins. “But I love that. That gives me room to improve. I’ve got people to prove wrong.”

Dobbins rushed for a total 805 yards in 2020 with 9 rushing touchdowns on 134 carries, while also recording 120 receiving yards on 18 receptions.

“He’s someone that we’re counting on highly,” said Harbaugh. “J.K. should take a big step this year in terms of every aspect of his game.”

Calais Campbell is on the other end of his career from Dobbins, entering his 14th season in the NFL, with many questioning how many more seasons he will play.

“I kind of take it one year at a time,” said Campbell. “I know that I’ve got this year in me for sure. I’m going to give what I have this year, and then we’ll reevaluate once the season ends.”

Campbell, the 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, said that when he was younger his goal was to play 15 seasons in the NFL.

“I didn’t realize how hard 15 was going to be. This is 14 for me. I’d still like to play 15. Hopefully I’ve got another one. We’ll see.”

Campbell will turn 34 this season – another year older with an additional week of wear and tear on the body with the NFL expanding the season this year to 17 games. It’s just one game, but Campbell says he expects it will present some “unintended consequences.”

“The 17 games, with the physicality with the way we play, it’s going to be a grind and we’re going to have to have a lot of mental toughness but I’m very confident in the guys that we have in this building. We’re very deep in a lot of places and I think we’ll be fine.”