“Its the same old Martinsburg..” Bulldogs focused on season ahead, even with changes to staff, and because of COVID-19

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) – The Martinsburg Bulldogs are preparing for their state title defense, hoping for a fifth consecutive title this season.

The team is under new leadership, with new Head Coach Britt Sherman stepping up to coach the Bulldogs, with the added challenge of the pandemic.

The high school football season for Martinsburg has been cut to seven games, with only two games being played at home. For seniors Anthony Smith, it was tough not knowing what was going to happen, saying, “Yeah its been like kind of weird not knowing whether we’re going to play or not but we’ve been prepping for the little things just in case we do need to get ready for the games on September 4th.”

For Coach Sherman, his gratitude goes out to the community, saying, “Well its big accomplishment for our state and our community that people have done their part to get us to the point where we are, and our parents have taken care of their children to where its not affected us, to where we can actually start and not be backed up and not even postponed like a lot of states around us.”