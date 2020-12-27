“It’s the next game up”: Jack Del Rio talks upcoming matchup against Carolina

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — It has been a long week for the Washington Football Team.

After what happened with QB Dwayne Haskins in the beginning of the week, the team has been trying to get back to focusing on Sunday’s game against Carolina.

With only two games remaining, Washington is sitting in the driver’s seat to win the NFC East. A win this week and a New York Giants loss, Washington will punch their ticket to the playoffs.

Carolina has had a tough year, already eliminated from playoff contention, and just trying to muster up a win. Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio knows that even though Carolina has nothing to play for, they will still give it their all on Sunday.

“It’s the next game up,” said Del Rio. “I know having played and coached for a long time in this league, there’s a lot of talent. Every team has talent. People have pride. I expect them to give us their best.”