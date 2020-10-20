“It’s really unfortunate and kind of unfair;” Musselman volleyball and other Berkeley County teams’ postseasons in jeopardy

INWOOD, W. Va. (WDVM) – The West Virginia state color map was updated on Saturday, showing that Berkeley County in now in the Orange, meaning that athletic teams in the county cannot compete.

For soccer, that means a season cut short for those teams that were gearing up to compete in the post season after the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Committee announced last week that the soccer postseason would continue, regardless if all schools were eligible.

In other sports, such as cross country, athletes were given the opportunity to go and get tested, and if negative, they could then compete in the postseason.

The frustration with teams that are now in the orange, right before playoffs, is that the opportunity of going to get tested and testing negative may not be afforded to them to be able to participate in the postseason.

“The athletics have not been the problem, that’s not where the spikes have came from for the most part,” said Musselman girls volleyball head coach, Shawn Martz. “It’s really unfortunate and kind of unfair that these kids are sort of getting punished for the virus in other areas.”

Musselman senior volleyball player, Mary-Katherine Morris said that the most frustrating part is that they are in the orange right at the most important part of the season.

“We’ve been fine up until this point,” said Morris.

And these athletes are willing to do whatever it takes to make this happen while also staying safe.

“We’re willing to quarantine until then [playoffs]. We’re willing to do anything we can to play,” pleaded Morris. “Regardless of the numbers in the county, if we’re not the ones testing positive for it, then we should have the chance to [compete.]”

Right now there is a petition online to help get four Berkeley County volleyball programs to the post season. You can click on the link below to keep track of their progress.