“It’s not going to happen overnight”: Rivera talks about process of changing the culture

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — The Washington Football Team suffered their fourth straight loss on Sunday on the road against the Denver Broncos, dropping their record to 2-6.

Now the team heads into their bye week 4.5 games behind the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East. Not where this team thought they would be, especially with the team having high aspirations to compete for the division and a playoff spot.

“The truth of the matter is, it gets darkest before it gets brightest,” said head coach Ron Rivera. “We are going to have to go through this. It takes 3-5 years to completely change a culture. Futility doesn’t just disappear overnight, and to create a positive environment, it takes time. It’s not going to happen overnight.”

Rivera also spoke about the quarterback situation during his weekly Monday zoom call.

“The one thing right now that really is probably the hardest thing for us to figure out is do we have a franchise quarterback right now. Is that guy on our roster or is that guy going to be in free agency or is that guy going to be in the draft next year. So, we got to continue to work with what we have, continue to try and grow with what we have, and try to develop who we have.”