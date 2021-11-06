“It’s just a blessing to be able to give back.” The L.E.E Way Foundation partners with PGC Association of Realtors to give back for Thanksgiving

Rows of frozen turkeys that are being given away as part of the PGCar-L.E.E Way Foundation Turkey giveaway.

LANDOVER, Md. (WDVM) – Partnering with the Prince George’s County Association of Realtors (PGCAR), the L.E.E Way Foundation held their second annual Thanksgiving turkey driveby giveaway, for residents in the county.

Founded by Golden State Warriors player, and Prince George’s county native, Damion Lee, and his mother, Michelle Riddick, the reception from the first giveaway last holiday season inspired them to approach it again this holiday season.

“For us, it’s just about giving back, we feel blessed we’re able to do it.” said Michelle Riddick, “I thank God we’re in a situation where we can take care of ourselves. We have food to eat, we have money to buy food if we need it. And we have the access of resources to get to the store to get what we need, and I realize that many people don’t have that. So it’s just a blessing to be able to give back.”

Over 300 turkeys were shared in the driveby, as Riddick explained the giveaway was more challenging this season, because of supply chain issues, that have plagued the country.

PGCAR, and its members pride itself on being “the voice for real estate” in the county, and hope to grow their presence in the community, through, and the chance to help people any way they can, especially before the holidays.

“Folks are not sure how they are going to provide for their families, and financially its been really rough for some.” said Shameeka Price, Chair of the Prince George’s County Association of Realtors Community Service Committee, “And so, coming out to the community, for our residents here, where we sell homes, means a lot to us here. So just wanted to provide some sense of normalcy for everyone here, and just make sure they enjoy the holidays.”

For more information about the L.E.E Way Foundation, click here.