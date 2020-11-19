“It’s good to know that we are playing for sure”: Spring Mills football will finally play for first time in a month

MARTINSBURG, Wv (WDVM) — It has been since October 16 since Spring Mills football has played a game this season, and yet the Cardinals find themselves in the 3A state quarterfinals.

Last week, the team had to wait until Saturday night to find out if they would be playing their first round playoff game against Parkersburg on Sunday. However, with Parkersburg’s county still being in the orange, Spring Mills received a forfeit and moved on to the next round.

This week, however, the Cardinals will not have to wait until Saturday to find out, as they have been cleared to play this Friday for the first time in over a month.

“It’s good to know that we are playing for sure,” said Spring Mills head coach Josh Sims. “It’s one of those things where we are definitely excited and it felt like an eternity.”

“It feels great. A lot different that last week,” said Cardinals senior wide receiver Jake McCarren. “We are just happy we are playing another round.”

Spring Mills will travel across the state to take on #1 ranked Cabell Midland on Friday for a shot at advancing to the state semifinals.