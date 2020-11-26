“It’s going to come around”: George Mason men’s coach talks expectations for first game

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — As Wednesday kicked off the start of many college basketball seasons, George Mason Men’s Basketball will have to wait until tomorrow.

The Patriots start off their season in the nation’s capital in a three day holiday tournament.

Initially, Mason was scheduled to play Northeastern on Thanksgiving. However, that game was canceled. Fortunately, the team was able to find a new opponent to play: Queens University of Charlotte, North Carolina.

For Patriots’ coach Dave Paulsen, the expectations are still the same, however, he knows there will be some hiccups.

“I’m expecting us to play really hard and I’m expecting us to have really great stretches of basketball, and I expect us to have some stretches of basketball that aren’t so great,” said Paulsen. “If you play fundamentally sound basketball…. It’s going to come around.”

George Mason will also play Belmont on Friday as well as Howard on Saturday to finish off the holiday tournament. All games will be on ESPN3.