“..It’s going to be fantastic..” WDAF’s Harold Kuntz shares his thoughts on Kansas City Chiefs, ahead of the big game

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – This will be the fifth time that both Tom Brady (from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Patrick Mahomes will face on a football field. Both of them are 2-2 respective in their record against each other; with Mahomes having the upper hand in their last matchup.

WDAF’S Harold Kuntz, former Sports Director at WHAG-TV (now WDVM-TV), has spent the last two years of his career covering the Kansas City Chiefs, and watching Patrick Mahome’s exponential growth. Harold

“There have been some games where you sit there and tell yourself ‘Oh what is he doing throwing the ball three yard short of his target, or what is he doing here?’. You just expect perfection.” said Harold Kuntz, when asked if watching the young gunslinger ever get old. “But that’s because his first impression was so good, because it was his MVP season. The first year he started, his second year.”

A large part of Mahome’s growth, Harold says, can be attributed to the time he spent under then starting quarterback for the Chiefs, Alex Smith.

“We don’t put enough value to the fact, that his rookie year, he learned under Alex Smith.” said Harold, “Completely learned the system, digested the system, knew it going into the second year. So they knew they had something special off the jump, that’s why they got rid of Alex Smith. Cause they knew the next guy up was special.”

Special is just one adjective, out of the multitude used to describe not only Patrick Mahomes; but his counterpart for the big game, Tom Brady.

“I had the great fortune to go to one of those games, the game they had to go to New England last year when Mahomes came out with the victory, really the chiefs came out with the victory.” said Harold, “And you could see the steady decline of tom brady then. A lot of questions were asked about what’s happening with tom brady? Especially with losing to Tennessee in the playoffs. But he’s answered those questions, especially the Bucs who are on a seven game win streak. You’ve got two teams who are playing their absolute best in the right moment. It’s gonna be fantastic.”

For the full conversation with Harold, check out the video below: