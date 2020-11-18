“It’s fair to say you can’t expect anything”: Centreville boy’s basketball coach talks about upcoming winter sports season

CENTREVILLE, Va (WDVM) — December 7 is just around the corner. That is when the winter sports season is suppose to begin in Virginia.

With the pandemic recently having a rise in cases, the upcoming season is uncertain. What benefits Virginia is the fact that many counties in the state have had high school classes virtually. Kevin Harris, Centreville boy’s basketball head coach, believes that the decision to have classes virtually might have been the best decision.

“Our guys aren’t scheduled to be back in school until almost February, which helps a lot keeping everybody in school and keeping the numbers down,” said Harris. “After the way last season ended, I think it’s fair to say you can’t expect anything.”

Centreville boy’s basketball hopes to have a season this year, as they look to repeat as Class 6 state champions.