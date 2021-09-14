“It’s been a rivalry for years now”: South County football prepares for tough Friday matchup vs. Westfield

LORTON, Va (WDVM) — It is going to be a packed house at South County Friday when the Stallions take on the Westfield Bulldogs.

In recent years, it has been either Westfield of South County to advance to the state semis for the northern Virginia teams in Class 6. The last time the two met up was back in the 2019 state semifinals, with South County coming away with a one score victory.

Now, two years later, the Stallions are still at the top, making it to the state finals in back-to-back years. Westfield, on the other hand, missed the playoffs entirely last year. However, no matter what the records are, when these two teams get together, the intensity is just that much higher.

“They are going to do the right things to put themselves in position to win, and if you don’t have the same level of preparation and intensity of what you do, you are going to find yourself on the wrong end of a game,” said Stallion head coach Tynan Rolander.

“I mean, every year we play Westfield, practice always gets a notch up,” said senior wide receiver Brock Spalding. “The energy gets higher because it’s been a rivalry for years now. It’s either us or them every year for the playoffs. So, around here, around practice and the weight room, we just take it up a level. We know how important this week is.”

South County looks to continue their winning ways, as they are 1-0 on the season, and haven’t lost a regular season game since October 2018.