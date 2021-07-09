“It’s back to a normal season”: After condensed high school sports schedule, VHSL ready to get back to normal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (WDVM) — It was a year that won’t be forgotten, and for the Virginia High School League, it was a year of success.

While other states had to cancel sports seasons completely, or cancel playoff seasons, the VHSL successfully completed every sports season, with no cancelations to any region or state playoff games.

Now that the condensed athletic school year is over, the VHSL is ready to get back t normal starting in the fall.

“It’s back to a normal season,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John “Billy” Haun. “Play the regular number of games you are suppose to play. Spread it back out a little bit, have a little more time, really let the kids have a great season and enjoy what they are doing.”

For the fall sports, it will be the first time since the 2019 season that they will be playing in the fall. Last year, the season did not begin until February.