“..It’s a new season..” Maryland basketball prepare for the start of postseason, face Michigan State on Thursday

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – After finishing their regular season campaign with a 15-12 record, and recording two losses in their last three games; the Terps are poised to begin postseason play on Thursday, for the Big Ten tournament.

“I’m extremely proud of my guys, just being able to make it through this entire regular season, especially with the ups and downs that we’ve had.” said junior Aaron Wiggins, when asked about what it’s like to be at the stage to compete in March, despite the pandemic. “It’s been tough for every individual, but I’m proud of my guys. We never had to take one of those breaks away from basketball.”

“We’ve sacrificed a lot.” said Head Coach Mark Turgeon, when asked about how it feels to be able to play in the postseason, despite cancellations to last years. “It’s been a boring existence to be quite honest with you; home to practice, practice to home – guys have sacrificed a lot.”

All their sacrifices have culminated in a shot at the Big Ten conference title, and securing a spot in the NCAA tournament. Although, Mark Turgeon thinks their resume is good enough as is.

“I think we’re in, no matter what happens.” said Turgeon, “We’re in the best league in the country. We won nine games, beat four Top-25 teams, beat a 1-seed and Purdue could end up being a #3/#4. So do I think we did enough? Absolutely. But I’m not on the committee. I’m not gonna sit here and beg for it. I think we’re clearly in.”

The excitement of playing in March is unmatched; as emphasized by Coach Turgeon, and his players in Wednesday’s media availability.

“It’s something else.” said Mark Turgeon, “You get your juices going, you’re excited to be a part of it. Older I’ve gotten, it just gets harder, and harder to win in March. It’s amazing how many good teams there are, across the board. There used to be, you’d have a couple of easy ones in the tournament. Even in the conference tournaments, you’d have a chance – not anymore. Everybody is so good. It’s exciting, it’s thrilling.”

“You’re playing for more than just a game.” said Aaron Wiggins, “When you get to March, it’s win or go home. And that makes the game more intense, makes the game more competitive. Makes a lot of things- gives it a lot more too. It’s fun to be a part of.”

The last time the Terps played against Michigan State, they walked out of that game at home with a 73-55 win over the Spartans. But repeating that success, won’t be easy.

“I mean obviously, you get more games on your belt, I think we’ve gotten better since we’ve played Michigan State.” said Aaron Wiggins, “We’ve worked on more defensive schemes, and offensively added plays so, there’s – I think every team is going to continue to make adjustments, within their team, as games go on. So I think both teams are going to completely different.”

Tipoff for the Terrapin’s game against Michigan State is at 11:30 AM.