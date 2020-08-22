“It’s a new process for us..”, Hedgesville football prepare for season with new head coach, and new expectations

HEDGESVILLE, W. Va. (WDVM) – The Hedgesville Eagles enter their 2020 football season, this time under new head coach Matt Faircloth.

“Its a new process for us, you know we just want to coach x’s and o’s and play football; but at the end of the day we want to keep kids safe.”, said Coach Faircloth.

As part of his new job with Hedgesville, Coach Faircloth is focused on instilling a new culture emphasizing on taking care of the small tasks, that will lead to major change and growth for the team.

“Uh – his defensive mindset, that’s what we were missing last year. With mainly our defense.”, said junior offensive & defensive lineman, Jacob Lanham.

“I think honestly the offense is working very well ; everything is going – you know fitting very well together”, said junior wide receiver & defensive back Nathan Albright.

Last year was tough for the Eagles, as Coach Faircloth says, “They took their lumps last year, they did. You know they went 0-10 but you know they put the work in even through the quarantine, you know team zoom meetings and team workouts through zoom. They showed they wanted to be here.”

