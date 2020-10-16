“It’s a huge momentum swing for us”: Washington ready to keep rolling this week vs. Preston

CHARLES TOWN, Wv (WDVM) — Washington high school football is getting set to take on Preston this week and are riding a high after last week’s come-from-behind victory over Franfort.

The Patriots were down 13 at the half before coming back to give Frankfort their first loss of the season.

Now Washington is 3-3 on the year, and are trying to ride this momentum for the back half of the season.

“Being able to win that game gives us an opportunity to keep our ambitions alive,” said head coach Glen Simpson. “[It] gives us the opportunity this week to now face Preston and see if it was for real.”

“It’s a huge momentum swing for us,” said Patriot quarterback Frankie Amore. “But we have to stay humble on it, not get too crazy. Take every team like it’s a Frankfort, like it’s a Martinsburg, a Musselman.”