FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — On Monday night at Robinson High School, Paul VI boys’ basketball defeated Bishop McNamara in thrilling fashion, 43-42, claiming their first WCAC Tournament title since 2014.

“It was a great feeling,” said senior point guard and four-star Michigan recruit Dug McDaniel. “I’ve been at this for four years now. My first two years, I came up short.”

The game was tight all the way to the final whistle. Late in the game, PVI was able to seal the victory on a layup by Freshman Jaquan Womack.

“To just end it off with a championship, with a ring, it’s just overwhelming,” said McDaniel. “It’s a feeling I can’t explain.”

The Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) is one of the toughest conferences to play in in the country, with handfuls of Division I talent, and premiere private schools such as DeMatha, Gonzaga, Bishop McNamara, etc. So, for Paul VI to finish the year out on top, it’s a great feeling.

“There’s no better feeling as a coach to watch your kids celebrate and have that kind of fun after a game,” said Paul VI head coach Glen Farello. “That’s one of the things I’ve always done in every championship moment that we have ever had, is just sit back and watch my kids celebrate. And last night, of course, when you do it in dramatic fashion, there’s another element to it that it takes it to another level.”

The season is not over for the Panthers, as they get set for the VISSA Championships. PVI will play the winner of the Catholic-St. Christopher’s matchup on Tuesday.