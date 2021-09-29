“It’ll be a different game from last year.” Middletown preparing for battle on the road against Linganore

MIDDLETOWN, Md. (WDVM) – With the shortened Spring 2021 season, the Middletown Knights would be crowned Frederick County champions, after beating the Walkersville Lions in the final game of the season, 20-13.

Their lone loss in the six-game season, came at home, 29-19, against the Linganore Lancers.

“It puts a little more weight on us, but makes us want to have to push harder, and show out for all of our fans, family, everything like that.” said senior Landen Summers, when speaking about the idea of playing against Linganore this season, without multiple COVID restrictions. “This game, it’ll be something different. It’ll be a different game than last year.”

After suffering a 34-12 loss to the Oakdale Bears, the Knights bounced back last week with a 33-7 win over the Boonsboro Warriors.

“Kind of slow in the first half of the Boonsboro game, but we took that second half, talked it over, figured everything out, and second half just put it all together.” said senior Landen Summers.

Landen acknowledged the team has been working harder than before to prepare for Linganore, and for playing on the road against a hostile away crowd.

“Anytime we’ve played Linganore, they’ve been a successful program for years.” said Head Coach Collin Delauter. “They play hard, but like we tell our guys, ‘Hey Middletown is known for playing hard too’. So what we expect is a hard nosed football game, just like it has been for the last 10 or so years.”